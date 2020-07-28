‘Invest in the fest’: Want to back Boise’s Treefort in 2021? Be a new community owner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — After 2020 became a washout for Boise’s Treefort Music Fest because of the coronavirus pandemic — the next one won’t take place until September 2021 — organizers now are offering new options for festivalgoers who want to support the large music and cultural event.

Organizers say the pandemic-fueled cancellation of this year’s festival, which first was postponed from March to September, has caused serious financial stain.

“Treefort intends to return in 2021, but cannot do so without help from its community,” according to a news release. “The festival has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign via WeFunder, where fans have the opportunity to become a Community Owner of Treefort Music Fest for a minimum of $100.”

Community owners will receive various perks, such as early access to tickets for future festivals, recognition online, custom merchandise and options to join the “Guardians of the Fort.”