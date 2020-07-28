‘Invest in the fest’: Want to back Boise’s Treefort in 2021? Be a new community owner

BOISE — After 2020 became a washout for Boise’s Treefort Music Fest because of the coronavirus pandemic — the next one won’t take place until September 2021 — organizers now are offering new options for festivalgoers who want to support the large music and cultural event.
Organizers say the pandemic-fueled cancellation of this year’s festival, which first was postponed from March to September, has caused serious financial stain.
“Treefort intends to return in 2021, but cannot do so without help from its community,” according to a news release. “The festival has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign via WeFunder, where fans have the opportunity to become a Community Owner of Treefort Music Fest for a minimum of $100.”
Community owners will receive various perks, such as early access to tickets for future festivals, recognition online, custom merchandise and options to join the “Guardians of the Fort.”
“We’ve reached a crossroads that requires a new approach, and rather than involving traditional private equity or other large investors, we’ve chosen to give our fans an opportunity to invest in the fest — because y’all have helped build this entire Treefort experience since day one,” said Megan Stoll, marketing director for Treefort, in a news release. “We can’t think of a better sustainable business model than for our festival to be owned by the community that critically shapes our culture.”
Fans may become a part-owner of Treefort Music Fest starting Friday. Visit wefunder.com/treefort for details.
People who purchased tickets for 2020 have several options, including transferring the ticket to 2021, donating all or a portion of the ticket price, transferring it to a friend for 2021, or receiving a full refund.
Ticket holders can make a decision starting Aug. 3 through Sept. 23. If you don’t submit a decision, your ticket will automatically roll over to Treefort 2021.
2021 Ticket Options
Tickets for Treefort Music Fest 2021 will be on sale beginning Oct. 1. Treefort’s ticket prices for 2021 have increased slightly. Current ticket holders likely have the lowest-priced ones available, and the festival recommends holding on to it.
Tickets for 2021 will be priced as follows:
Early birds, locals-only: SOLD OUT
5-Day Discovery: $250 (available until the first artist announcement in March)
5-Day Treefort Pass: $270 (available March to September)
5-Day Bedhead: $290 (available Sept. 1 until festival)
