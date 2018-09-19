TWIN FALLS — You are cordially invited to the wedding of Bruce Montgomery and Tina Fitzhugh. You shouldn’t be caught dead missing it.
Magic Valley Little Theatre will host a murder mystery dinner theater event, Eileen Moushey’s “Wedding from Hell.” An interactive dinner show where you, the guest, has to help solve a mystery.
First, dinner catered by T.F. Brickhouse is served. After that comes the reception, where the unthinkable happens — murder.
“The show is heavy on comedy, light on murder,” Lori Henson said
Henson, the director, said that each table serves as a team and gets to search around for clues, during which guests can interact with the cast and get more information.
“I don’t want to stereotype, but with interactive theater you’ll see that bored husband who doesn’t want to participate,” Henson said. “By the end they are always involved and looking for clues.”
“Wedding from Hell” brings a colorful cast of characters together to create an unforgettable experience. You’ll get the chance to interact with the crazy ex-girlfriend, a photographer saving up money for clown school and a lustful maid pining for the groom.
Andrea Tapia, portraying the maid Fanny Fishburn, is new to the theater scene; this is her first interactive show.
Tapia said that the most exciting element will be feeding off the energy of the audience.
“It’s a hilarious show. There’s not a rehearsal where we don’t crack up,” Tapia said.
Henson said the Magic Valley Little Theatre performed this show 20 years ago and they wanted to return to it this year.
Interactive theater gets audience members doing things they wouldn’t normally do and gets them out of their comfort zone, Henson said.
