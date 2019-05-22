{{featured_button_text}}
Koinonia

Performances of "Koinonia" are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the CSI Fine Arts Theater.

 COURTESY OF THE CSI INSPIRATA DANCE PROJECT

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Inspirata Dance Project will present “Koinonia” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the CSI Fine Arts Theater.

Join the dance group in its seventh season as they explore the ideas of fellowship, sharing and community. Dancers will bring refugee stories to life with artistic director and choreographer Cindy Jones’ refugee series, “Honor the Guest.” Ashley Sandau will explore polarities in life with her moving work, “Decollage.” The whimsy and brilliance of Lauren Edson will come to life on stage in “No One Gets Left Behind.”

Tickets are pay-what-you-can Thursday and $10 for the other two evenings — available from an Inspirata collaborator or at idpkoinonia.bpt.me — or $15 at the door.

For more information, call 208-732-6474 or email cynthiajones@csi.edu.

