Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service will host the season premiere for the Indie Lens Pop-Up, "Dawnland." The free film screening will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Sligar Auditorium of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. A free slice of pizza will be served at 6 p.m.

"Dawnland," by Adam Mazo and Ben Pender-Cudlip, tells the untold story of the first government-sanctioned truth and reconciliation commission in the United States that investigated the devastating impact of Maine’s child welfare practices on Native American communities. 

A moderated discussion, led by practicing social worker Cynthia Caddy, will follow the screening.  

Indie Lens Pop-Up is a nationwide documentary series featuring screenings of films from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series "Independent Lens." The films explore the human experience and timely subject matter, allowing viewers to engage in post-screening moderated dialog.

For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments