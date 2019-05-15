TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service will present the Indie Lens Pop-up free film finale next week. “Wrestler” will screen at 6:30 p.m. May 22 in the Sligar Auditorium of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Run time is about 85 minutes.
Film viewers can enjoy a free slice of pizza at 6 p.m. Each additional slice will cost $1. Following the film will be a moderated discussion.
“Wrestler” is an inspiring coming-of-age portrait of the wrestling team at Huntsville’s J.O. Johnson High School which has been on Alabama’s failing schools list for many years. As they fight their way toward the state championship, wrestlers Jailen, Jamario, Teague and Jaquan each face injustices and challenges on and off the mat — together grappling with obstacles that jeopardize their success while their coach wades into the complexities of class and race in the South.
Indie Lens Pop-Up is a nation-wide documentary film series offering groundbreaking public education and civic engagement initiatives featuring screenings of films from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens.” Sponsored by Independent Television Service, Idaho Humanities Council and Magic Valley Arts Council, the films explore the human experience and timely subject matter and allow viewers to engage in post-screening, moderated dialog.
For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
