Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service will host a new Indie Lens Pop-up free film screening.

“Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” will run at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Sligar Auditorium of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A moderated discussion will follow the film.

“Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” tells the story of a profoundly essential and, until now, missing chapter in the history of American music — the indigenous influence. Featuring music icons Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey, Link Wray, Jimi Hendrix, Jesse Ed Davis, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson and others, this film shows how these talented native musicians helped shape the soundtracks of our lives.

Film viewers can enjoy a free slice of pizza at 6 p.m. Each additional slice will cost $1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments