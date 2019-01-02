TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service will host a new Indie Lens Pop-up free film screening.
“Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” will run at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Sligar Auditorium of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A moderated discussion will follow the film.
“Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” tells the story of a profoundly essential and, until now, missing chapter in the history of American music — the indigenous influence. Featuring music icons Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey, Link Wray, Jimi Hendrix, Jesse Ed Davis, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson and others, this film shows how these talented native musicians helped shape the soundtracks of our lives.
Film viewers can enjoy a free slice of pizza at 6 p.m. Each additional slice will cost $1.
