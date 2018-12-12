TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Symphony needs the public’s help to “Make More Magic.” On April 26, the symphony will present a visual concerto — a symphonic photo-choreography on a huge screen suspended over the orchestra. Accompanied by Scott Watson’s “Magic Valley,” commissioned by the Symphony in 2015, images contributed by Magic Valley photographers will be featured — professionally choreographed by multimedia artist Nicholas Bardonnay of Westwater Arts.
Many say they can feel the magic of the Magic Valley. But what does the magic look like? Is it the people, places, ideas, spirit, history, dreams, what Mother Nature gave us or what we have made of it, what we are or what we do, everyday activities, special events or outdoor pursuits? What makes residents alike or unique?
Magic Valley photographers may submit images of the Magic Valley — unlimited in number, new and existing, amateurs/hobbyists/pros — to mvsymphony.org. The deadline is Dec. 31.
Photo submission guidelines include:
- Horizontal in orientation, color preferred, panoramas welcome
- JPEG or TIFF format
- Minimum resolution of 3300 pixels wide by 2200 pixels high
- No watermarks on images
- Use “FirstName_LastName_Photo#” for labels
There is no entry fee, only the permission to use your images for symphony purposes; you retain full rights to all images submitted.
For questions, email paulabs@cableone.net.
