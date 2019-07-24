TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council is hosting the Idaho Watercolor Society 40th annual Juried Membership Exhibit through Aug. 27.
This is the most prestigious of the Idaho Watercolor Society events. The free exhibit features 20 paintings by Idaho artists and can be viewed at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.
The 2019 Juror is Iain Stewart, a watercolor artist, illustrator and signature member of both the American and National Watercolor Societies. His work has received numerous awards in international competition, and he is a sought-after juror and workshop instructor. Stewart is also an architectural illustrator with an international clientele — a business he has run for the last 20 years. He maintains a studio in Opelika, Alabama.
The Juror’s Choice Award was presented to Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art member Leslie Redhead Lambert for her submission “Fork Ran Away with Spoon.”
Other local artists on display are Connie Pepper, Gloria Hahn, Paula Brown Sinclair and Roy Mason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.