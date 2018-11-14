Try 1 month for 99¢
Art Contest

Planning for My Future 2017 winner.

 COURTESY OF STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

BOISE — Idaho secondary students can envision and share their future by entering the Investing in My Future Art Contest which runs through Dec. 1.

Instructions are:

  • Entrants must be public school students, grades seven through 12.
  • Artwork should visualize the student’s dreams for his or her future after high school.
  • Artwork should not include copyrighted images.
  • Artwork should be submitted in an 8.5 inch by 11 inch portrait format.
  • Artwork must be labeled with student name, grade, teacher, school and school district.
  • Students may use any medium or combination of mediums — paint, pencil, digital, etc.
  • Entry into this contest waives all copyrights of the students’ entries and gives the State Department of Education permission to republish the art without compensation.
  • Artwork will not be returned.
  • Winning entries will be displayed in a State Department of Education publication and at sde.idaho.gov.
  • Submissions must be postmarked by Dec. 1 and mailed to: Idaho State Department of Education, Attn: Kelly Everitt, P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0027.

Questions may be directed to Kelly Everitt at 208-332-6818 or keveritt@sde.idaho.gov.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments