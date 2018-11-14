BOISE — Idaho secondary students can envision and share their future by entering the Investing in My Future Art Contest which runs through Dec. 1.
Instructions are:
- Entrants must be public school students, grades seven through 12.
- Artwork should visualize the student’s dreams for his or her future after high school.
- Artwork should not include copyrighted images.
- Artwork should be submitted in an 8.5 inch by 11 inch portrait format.
- Artwork must be labeled with student name, grade, teacher, school and school district.
- Students may use any medium or combination of mediums — paint, pencil, digital, etc.
- Entry into this contest waives all copyrights of the students’ entries and gives the State Department of Education permission to republish the art without compensation.
- Artwork will not be returned.
- Winning entries will be displayed in a State Department of Education publication and at sde.idaho.gov.
- Submissions must be postmarked by Dec. 1 and mailed to: Idaho State Department of Education, Attn: Kelly Everitt, P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0027.
Questions may be directed to Kelly Everitt at 208-332-6818 or keveritt@sde.idaho.gov.
