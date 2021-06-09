Idaho PBS shares an Ohio connection to Hemingway’s years in Idaho

Idaho Public Television has a new online event celebrating the “Idaho roots” of author Ernest Hemingway. “Papa” was a worldly rolling stone who wound up in Ketchum and lived there until he died in 1961.

Now, an Ohio University alumnus who lived in Idaho and became involved in preserving Hemingway’s legacy continues curating more information about Ernest Hemingway’s Idaho experience.

“Van Gordon Sauter, former president of CBS News and Fox News, will be part of a virtual screening and panel discussion hosted by Ohio’s WOUB Public Media, in partnership with Idaho Public Television,” according to an Idaho Public Television statement to the Idaho Capital Sun.

Sauter is the author of “The Sun Valley Story” and was the head of a committee trying to find the manager/protector of the Hemingway House in Ketchum. The Hemingway House in Ketchum and its associated 13.9 acres of land alongside the Big Wood River is on the National Register of Historic Places for its association with the writer and because it is an exquisite example of midcentury architecture.