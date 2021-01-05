Idaho man to compete for $100,000 on TBS ‘extreme’ talent show. Snoop Dogg is a judge.

Before our heads explode, let’s remember something. This formulaic show is another celebrity-driven, ham-it-up judging spectacle.

At least, as TBS points out, nobody will be singing. (Unless Snoop puffs a blunt and starts rapping.)

Each week, there will be three head-to-head clashes and three winners who advance.

Will eastern Idaho’s 28-year-old tricycle trickster “go big” or go “home”? (Downs has been based in Draper, Utah, and “lived out of a bag ever since joining Nitro Circus,” according to a 2018 Post Register article.)

“Kurtis Downs is one of the most dynamic and innovative BMX riders in the game and is known as the contraption king of Nitro Circus,” TBS says, “as he is able to jump anything off the ramp. Growing up in a small town with less than 600 people, Kurtis began riding dirt bikes at a young age and later transitioned into BMX. He had a podium finish at the inaugural Nitro World Games in BMX Best Tricks and received a medal in his first-ever X Games appearance.”

The dude can ride.

Without question, I’d rather spend a night in a cell at the Old Pen than a day jumping a Big Wheel with Downs.

