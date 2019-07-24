BOISE — At a Garth Brooks show, we’re all friends in low places, but how you embrace it can make or break the evening.
The two couples sitting in front of us definitely made our night memorable.
Annie Campbell and her husband, Brian Campbell, were in town visiting her brother, Andrew Reed, and his wife Angela Reed.
At a show like this, you are crammed into a very tight space with a lot of people. Folding chairs were zip-tied together to create rows for fans to sit in. You’re almost on the lap of the person sitting next to you with nowhere to move. In that situation, you can either ignore it, making it mildly awkward for everyone involved, or lean into it.
The Campbells and the Reeds definitely leaned into it.
From the moment they arrived, they were laughing and joking, introducing themselves to everyone around. At one point, Annie Campbell spotted friends five rows back and began a conversation across the crowd. They offered to buy drinks for those of us in their immediate circle.
Most importantly, they were not afraid to let their fan flags fly.
From the first song, they were singing and dancing, inviting others to join in. The 10 or so people seated around them all bonded over laughter, dance and a shared appreciation of good music.
At one point, Andrew Reed raised his beer to Garth Brooks, who mirrored his gesture on stage and toasted Reed across the crowd. It was in this moment that Reed’s true fandom came out.
“He acknowledged me!” Reed shouted as his newfound friends laughed at his excitement.
Annie Campbell regularly jumped on her chair to snap a picture, something that normally would be a nuisance to those behind her, but because we felt like we knew her, it was fine. Instead we spotted her to make sure she didn’t fall.
During the third song the audio system cut out. The voices of 40,000 people helped Brooks finish “Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House,” but it would be another 10 minutes before the equipment was working again.
As Brooks would go on to state over and over again throughout the show, how the crowd reacted in that moment defined his performance. There wasn’t a chorus of booing and complaints. Instead people cheered, waited patiently and rejoined the concert with equal enthusiasm as soon as the equipment was functioning.
Brooks never stopped thanking the fans. From “The Thunder Rolls” to “The River,” all the way up to his big finale of “Standing Outside the Fire,” (not to forget “Friends in Low Places” where Boise State University cheerleaders joined him on stage and shot confetti cannons into the crowd) Brooks made sure the stadium knew how much he appreciated their support and understanding.
“He’s a true artist and entertainer,” Clifford Hawley said. Hawley and his wife, Sheri Hawley, traveled from Twin Falls to celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary at the show.
The couple have been fans since 1980. This show marks their 10th time seeing Brooks in concert. Sheri Hawley had the privilege of meeting Brooks in 1989. She described him as a down-to-earth guy that’s courteous and easy to talk to.
“He is a true human being,” she said.
So it comes as no surprise to the Hawleys how gracious Brooks was for his fans’ reaction. To show his appreciation, he returned to the stage for an encore that lasted almost an hour. Technical difficulties aside, Brooks intended to finish his entire set.
It’s been nearly three decades since Brooks has performed in Idaho. Big names like Blake Shelton and Granger Smith shared the stage, making the show a night Idahoans will not soon forget.
With a performance this great, hopefully it won’t be another 27 years until Boise sees Garth Brooks again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.