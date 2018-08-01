BOISE — The Idaho Humanities Council is seeking applicants to fill an academic position from southeast Idaho and a public position from southwest Idaho on its volunteer board of directors.
An academic member is either a scholar in the humanities or an administrator of an educational or cultural institution. A public member may be from any profession but should have a strong belief that the humanities are essential to a civil society, contribute to lifelong learning and enhance quality of life.
The IHC’s board is comprised of 19 members from all regions of the state. The council encourages fair regional representation, gender balance, and ethnic, racial and cultural diversity.
Board members serve three-year terms, with the possibility of renewal for a second three-year term. The board meets three times each year — in February, June and October — to award grants and conduct other business. The IHC covers all travel expenses for board members to attend meetings.
For applications for a board seat, go to www.idahohumanities.org under “About Us.” The deadline for applications is Sept. 15. The board will review applications and elect the new members in October.
For more information about the IHC and board member responsibilities, call IHC Executive Director David Pettyjohn at 888-345-5346, or email david@idahohumanities.org or write to the Idaho Humanities Council, 217 W. State St., Boise, ID 83702.
