TWIN FALLS — Human trafficking seemed like something that was miles away from Alma Jam.
When she was in college she attended an event on human trafficking and realized that it was closer to home than she thought. She made it a personal goal to raise awareness of this issue.
Jam and a crew of Idaho filmmakers are now spreading the word about human trafficking in Idaho with the new documentary “The Cost of Freedom.”
“I just wanted to serve something greater than myself,” Jam said.
The documentary premieres at 4 and 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Magic Valley Arts Council, 195 River Vista Place. The film shows the history of human trafficking in Idaho through personal accounts and experiences. It takes a look at laws and policies concerning human trafficking and what citizens in Idaho can do to help prevent it from happening.
Jam, the executive producer, had the idea for the documentary in the summer of 2018. She contacted Billy Perry to be the producer and found a crew to work on the project. Filming started in September 2018 and took place in Pocatello, Boise and Twin Falls, and other areas of Idaho are also mentioned in the film.
“We are trying to create an awareness,” Perry said. “We are showing that this kind of stuff happens. We’re trying to make the world a better place using media.”
The documentary has an intimate feel to it; Perry compared it to a series of video blogs — and called it a “Vlog-umentary.” The interviews have a conversational aspect that makes the grim subject approachable.
“What I hope with this documentary is it inspires people to make documentaries in other states,” Jam said.
