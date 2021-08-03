Idaho actor Jay Pickett, the star of ‘Soda Springs’ and multiple soap operas, dies at 60

Pickett was the middle child of five siblings. He graduated from Vallivue High School in 1980 and attended Treasure Valley Community College and Boise State University, where he studied theater arts and played football for the Broncos. Pickett met his wife, Elena, at TVCC. The pair had three children: Maegan (Ashley), Michaela and Tyler.

Later, Pickett earned his master’s at the University of California-Los Angeles.

“Jay always knew he wanted to be an actor from the time he was a little boy,” said Jan Larison, one of Pickett’s sisters, in a phone interview.

Larison provided horses for the “Treasure Valley” film and was on-set the day Pickett died. She said Pickett “was really in his element that day” during shooting.

The film was on its seventh day of filming Friday — about one-third of the way through the schedule. For now, Mills said it’s too soon to say what will happen with the film.

“We know one thing for sure: The footage that we’ve gotten will be used in some way to pay tribute to Jay,” he said.