‘I’ve never seen anything like it.’ Sales of Idaho’s new favorite liquor are ‘off the charts.’

BOISE — Got a hunch that your liquor budget has spun a little out of control this year?

Let me save you the trouble of scribbling math on a cocktail napkin.

Idaho sales in fiscal year 2020 — which ended June 30 — hit a whopping $258.6 million, according to the Idaho State Liquor Division.

That’s a surge of 12.4% — almost double the growth number from the prior year.

And get this: We have a new undisputed favorite liquor brand.

But before we get to that, let’s making something clear as vodka. (That was a hint.)

We shouldn’t feel too guilty about Idaho’s skyrocketing booze purchases.

Part of the trend can be attributed to population growth. The stream of newcomers pouring in from Seattle, Portland, California and the rest of the planet means more money is being spent on hooch, right?

There’s also a phenomenon known as the pandemic. In the past six months, liquor sales have jumped nationwide — including in Idaho, says Tony Faraca, CFO of the Liquor Division.