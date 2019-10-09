{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Piano Celebration will present Idaho native Karali Hunter at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

Hunter is an award-winning pianist and pedagogue based in Phoenix. Her reputation as a dynamic, sensitive and passionate performer has led to solo and chamber performances across the country and internationally.

Hunter made her Carnegie Hall debut performance in 2011 after winning first prize in the American Protégé Piano and Strings Competition. She most recently performed Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” with the Symphony of the Southwest in 2018 and West Valley Symphony in 2019. An active performer, Hunter is a founding artist of the chamber group Salonnières — performing regularly throughout Arizona and the western U.S.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. To buy tickets, email Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.

