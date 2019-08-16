JEROME — The former North Park, rededicated last week as Idaho Central Credit Union Park, will be the place to enjoy hundreds of cars this weekend during the 21st annual Joe Mama’s Car Show.
An expected 350 to 400 vehicles will be on display, according to Randy King, one of the organizers of this year’s event.
“We tell people, if you’ve got a car and you’re proud of it, bring it down and show it,” King said.
The festivities kick off Friday afternoon with a show and shine at Con Paulos Chevrolet, 251 E. Frontage Road S. beginning at 3 p.m.
“This year, we’re changing it up a little bit,” King said.
Between 5 p.m. and 5:30, the cars will parade through Jerome to North Park, where the rib eating contest will commence at 6 p.m.
Scarrow Meats will provide about 100 pounds of pork ribs for the contest.
“The community takes fabulous care of me,” Don Scarrow said. “Any time I can give back, I do.”
Scarrow said he will weigh each rack of ribs the teams will eat to within one-tenth of a pound, so the contest will be equal.
“We’re cooking them with our own Scarrow Meats house recipe,” he said.
Scarrow is also planning to cook extra ribs and sell them before the contest to those who want to try them at the park.
The fastest four-person team to eat its way through their rack of ribs will win a cash prize and medallions. There’s also a trophy and cash prize for the team with the best costume, King said.
“We’re super thrilled and pleased to be part of this,” Scarrow said.
Friday night’s schedule also includes live music, a beer garden, vendors and more. Being a family-friendly event, youngsters can play on the park’s new splash pad or expend some energy on other activities.
“Joe Mama’s car show is an event the community looks forward to each August,” said Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams. “The pre-show activities on Friday night, along with the show on Saturday, bring a lot of energy and excitement to downtown. This event draws people from all over the region and even other states; our local businesses really appreciate the influx of visitors.”
The car show officially starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, with cars, trucks, motorcycles and race cars rolling in much earlier, King said. Cars will be judged in more than 35 categories, including best paint, best rust bucket, best restoration and even “best doesn’t run.”
Judging will conclude around noon, King said, with the trophies being presented at 3 p.m.
The entry fee is by donation, King said, with proceeds going toward events and functions that benefit the community.
Close
Doug Tye polishes his 1925 T-bucket at Joe Mama's Car Show on Saturday in Jerome.
A Plymouth Barracuda on display at Joe Mama's Car Show on Saturday in Jerome.
Children ride a train at Joe Mama's Car Show on Saturday, August 22, 2015, in Jerome.
This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro glistens in the sun.
A view of this 1966 Ford Mustang from all angles is a must.
Hughie Callen, Shawn Callen and Lynn Johnston pose in front of the 1974 funny car they restored in 2010.
It's what's on the inside that counts.
A 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS cools off in the shade.
Can't go wrong with the 1968 Chevrolet Corvette.
Hoods up for this 1969 Pontiac Firebird.
