Twin Falls Public Library

Patrons roam around the Twin Falls Public Library during an open house.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — What do a base jumper, a Catholic monk, a domestic violence counselor, a hospice worker, a deaf person, an ex-Mormon, a LARPer and the survivor of a traumatic brain injury have in common?

They are all subjects of Humans of the Magic Valley — a free program where participants can ask questions and get honest answers. The interviews offer a chance to get to know someone and learn something.

Appetizers and interviews will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.

