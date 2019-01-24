TWIN FALLS — What do a base jumper, a Catholic monk, a domestic violence counselor, a hospice worker, a deaf person, an ex-Mormon, a LARPer and the survivor of a traumatic brain injury have in common?
They are all subjects of Humans of the Magic Valley — a free program where participants can ask questions and get honest answers. The interviews offer a chance to get to know someone and learn something.
Appetizers and interviews will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.
