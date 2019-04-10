Easter is right around the corner, which means only one thing — tons of Easter egg hunts.
The Times-News compiled a list of events to try out in the Magic Valley.
Twin Falls
Twin Falls City Park annual Easter egg hunt
The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department and the Twin Falls Optimist Club are hosting the annual community Easter egg hunt. The hunt starts at 10 a.m. April 20 at City Park. Groups for the egg hunt: 2 and younger, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10.
Glow in the dark Easter egg hunt
Easter is coming early this year: From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Twin Falls, 910 Shoshone St. E., will host an indoor glow in the dark Easter egg hunt with a bounce house and cotton candy. There is a suggested donation of $10 per family. All donations will go to Stanton Healthcare.
Easter egg painting party with the Easter Bunny
Paint the most exquisite eggs this Easter at Hands On. There are openings at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday at Hands On, 147 Shoshone St. N. Each participant will get three eggs to paint, snacks and a picture with the Easter Bunny. $15 per painter. Reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased at twinfallshandson.com. Spots fill up quickly, make sure to get your spot today.
Heritage Assisted Living annual Easter egg hunt
Join Heritage Assisted Living Age for their annual Easter egg hunt. The festivities will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Assisted Living & Memory Care, 622 Filer Ave. W. Groups for the egg hunt: 3 and younger, 4-8 and 9-12. Do your best to find the golden egg for a special prize. There will be coloring tables and refreshments. This event is free of charge and open to the public. Call 208-733-9064 for more information.
Community Christian Church annual egg hunt
Community Christian Church is putting on an Easter egg hunt for the whole family, even adults. Thousands of eggs will be scattered about to be found. There will be prizes, hot cocoa and more. The event starts at 10 a.m., the egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. April 20 at Community Christian Church, 303 Grandview Drive.
Easter at CSI
Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene is hosting a celebration. Service starts at 9 a.m. with another at 11 a.m. April 21 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave. An egg hunt will follow each service for kids up to 5th grade.
Buhl
Day of the Child parade
Parade participants will line up at 9:30 a.m. April 20 at The Furniture Store parking lot, 1104 Main St. The parade will start at 9:45 a.m. along Main Street.
Easter egg hunt
After the parade, the real fun begins. At 10 a.m. April 20 at Buhl High School’s football field, corner of Seventh and Main streets. Age groups for the egg hunt: 2 and younger, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Grand prizes will be awarded in each age group. There are 5,000 candy-filled eggs to be found. Call 208-543-6682 for more information.
Jerome
Flashlight Easter egg hunt
Master egg hunters like the challenge of finding the eggs in the dark. There will be a flashlight Easter egg hunt on April 19 in the park at Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Bring Easter baskets or bags to search for eggs filled with candy and gifts. Twilight egg hunt: 7:30 p.m. for ages 2 to 6; one parent per child allowed to assist for the egg hunt. Flashlight egg hunt: 8:15 p.m. for ages 7 to 12; bring flashlights to hunt eggs in the dark, no parents allowed on the course. It costs $5 a child or $14 per family of four and $3 for each additional child. Pre-registration is required by April 17. Call 208-324-3389 to sign up.
The Snake River Elks is hosting the annual Easter egg hunt with several age groups at 9 a.m. April 20 at the lodge, 412 E. 200 S., on U.S. 93 near the 93 Golf Course. Special prizes are hidden in the eggs. The prizes include bicycles, toys, candy and more. Raffle tickets are available for a Samsung Galaxy Tablet. The egg hunt is free, along with free coffee, hot chocolate and juice. 208-324-0200.
The Jerome Optimist, Kiwanis and Rotary clubs are hosting an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Forsythe Park at Eighth Street and Tiger Drive. Includes 4,000 eggs for ages infant to sixth grade, along with prizes for special eggs and candy for the children. Info: Sheri, 208-308-3264, or Julie, 208-308-2750.
Sun Valley
Easter egg hunt
4 to 7 p.m. April 19 at the Sun Valley Inn. There will be a children’s train, live music and ice skating. The egg hunt begins at 5 p.m. for the age groups and includes more than 5,000 eggs. Make sure to get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Bring your own basket. The event is free. For more information call 208-622-2135.
Burley
Easter egg hunt for disabled and special needs children
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Benevolent Association will hold an Easter egg hunt for disabled and special needs children at 10 a.m. April 20 at Freedom Park.
Gooding
Easter egg hunt
The Gooding Recreation District is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. April 20 at West Park. Three age categories with prizes for children 3 and younger, 4-7 and 8-12.
Kimberly
Easter egg hunt
The Kimberly Business Owners Association is hosting the annual Easter egg hunt and activities April 20 at Kimberly City Park. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. There will be bounce houses, children’s train rides and more. The egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. with 10,000 eggs; includes prizes in the eggs along with grand prizes. Four age groups: 2 and younger, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. The event is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.