Hop on over to these Easter events in the Magic Valley

How many eggs can you fit in a basket? Kids of all ages will attempt to answer that question during a variety of Easter events over the next two weeks.

Here is a guide to Easter events across south-central Idaho:

Twin Falls

When: April 16

Where: Twin Falls City Park

About: Hunt begins at 10 a.m. for ages 4 and under. Hunt beings at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 to 10.

For more information call 208-736-2265

When: April 16, 9 a.m.

Where: Dierkes Lake

About: More than 800 Easter Eggs filled with candy and special prizes. Also more than 70 chocolate bunnies for round winners.

Hike and Bike Easter Egg Hunt, Twin Falls United Methodist Church

When: April 17, 4 p.m

Where: Auger Falls Trailhead

About: There will be 20 eggs hidden on the trail system that have gift cards to a downtown business or restaurant. This is the second annual hunt.

When: April 16, 10 a.m.

Where: Canyon Ridge High School Field

About: Hunt is for ages 0 to 12 years.

When: April 11, 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: 910 Shoshone Street East

About: First Baptist Twin Falls will be handing out Easter meals in a box to families in need. The boxes include things like pie crusts, pie fillings, Easter egg dye kits and other shelf-stable food items.

When: April 16 at 11 a.m.

Where: Thomsen Park

Easter Egg Hunt, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Employees Association

When: April 16, Time TBA

Where: TBA

About: This event is for special needs children and their families.

Jerome

When: April 16, Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m., Egg hunt starts at 10 a.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

About: Egg hunt is for children ages one to 12.

For more information call 208-324-3389.

Buhl

Easter Egg Hunt, Buhl Chamber of Commerce

When: April 16 9 a.m.

Where: Popplewell Elementary

About: Kids can go to Jones hardware at 9 a.m. and walk as a group to Popplewell Elementary School for the egg hunt. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m.

Filer

When: April 15, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: 215 Fair Ave, Filer

About: Partnering with the Filer Fire Department, this year there will be a pancake dinner in addition to an Easter egg hunt. The event will include prizes for each age group, a silent auction, a hot chocolate bar and more. There is a $5 suggested donation.

Burley

Easter Egg Hunt, Burley Community

When: April 9, 10 a.m.

Where: Freedom Park

About: This hunt is for special needs children and their families. The organizers would like to thank Burley Fire Department, PEO and Declo 2nd Ward youth for their support.

Rupert

When: April 9, 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Rupert Square

About: This event includes an Easter egg hunt, ice cream, food trucks and pictures with the Easter bunny. There will be a raffle for two kids bikes and helmets. The hunt is for children ages 0 to 12, broken into four age categories. All proceeds will go towards helping local families in need.

Kimberly

When: April 16, 11 a.m.

Where: Kimberly City Park

About: This hunt is for children ages 0 to 10 years old, divided into four age categories.

