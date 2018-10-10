If you go

The Idaho State Museum is at 610 Julia Davis Drive in Boise. Call 208-334-2120 for more information.

Open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (60+), $8 for students with IDs, $5 for children, $8 for veterans and free to museum members.

Opening weekend activities will include tribal and cultural dances, food trucks, potato sack races, guided gallery talks, gold panning and a photo booth on Oct. 13.