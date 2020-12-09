Ho Ho Ho without hacking: How to see Santa without getting exposed to COVID-19

Lillian and Dathan, 5, only stopped to chat with Santa while shopping with their mother Margaux Johnson. She planned to bring her children back to the mall on a different day to take photos with Santa. Margaux said she liked the photo setup and was glad to see it continue this year.

“I thought it was creative,” Margaux said.“ I was wondering how they were going to do it. I think it’s fun to look back and see how the kids have grown. It’s a nice tradition. We will be back.”

“Well, hello! Ho! Ho! Ho!” Santa said, greeting curious children who shyly turned away.

Santa (who said his real name is “Kris Kringle”) said this is his first year at the Magic Valley Mall. He usually spends his winters farther south. Not the South Pole. Texas.

Since 1977, he’s been Santa at Texas malls and corporate and private parties.

This year Santa told his booking agent to get him 10 gigs in Texas and he would return. However, the agent could only book five because of COVID-19. So he decided to stay closer to home.

Even though you can’t see the plexiglass in photos, it does make some aspects of the job more difficult.