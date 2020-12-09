Ho Ho Ho without hacking: How to see Santa without getting exposed to COVID-19

Jolly old St. Nicholas/Lean your ear this way/This plexiglass between us/Might muffle what I say.
2020 has changed the holidays for many people, but one change still allows children to fulfill one tradition: photos with Santa.
But instead of sitting on Santa’s knee, children coming to the Magic Valley Mall will visit St. Nick from behind a plexiglass shield shaped like a snowglobe.
“We are calling it a snow globe because it’s made to look like a snow globe,” mall property manager Trevor White said. “It’s slightly noticeable in the photo there is a separation, but the photographer works so there is not a glare. Traditionally, you are sitting on Santa’s lap but now you are sitting out in front of him on a bench.”
And so far the feedback has been positive, he said.
“People are happy they can come out and visit Santa,” White said. “And precautions are being made. We are all trying to do our part here with COVID. Kids don’t seem to understand why they couldn’t visit Santa. So we made sure the visit was safe.”
Lillian and Dathan Johnson of Filer sat on the other side of the plexiglass as they visited with Santa on Dec. 4.
“I told him what I wanted,” Lillian, 8, said. “He told my brother to clean up his toys because he can’t bring new toys if he doesn’t pick up his old ones.”
Lillian and Dathan, 5, only stopped to chat with Santa while shopping with their mother Margaux Johnson. She planned to bring her children back to the mall on a different day to take photos with Santa. Margaux said she liked the photo setup and was glad to see it continue this year.
“I thought it was creative,” Margaux said.“ I was wondering how they were going to do it. I think it’s fun to look back and see how the kids have grown. It’s a nice tradition. We will be back.”
Support Local Journalism
“Well, hello! Ho! Ho! Ho!” Santa said, greeting curious children who shyly turned away.
Santa (who said his real name is “Kris Kringle”) said this is his first year at the Magic Valley Mall. He usually spends his winters farther south. Not the South Pole. Texas.
Since 1977, he’s been Santa at Texas malls and corporate and private parties.
This year Santa told his booking agent to get him 10 gigs in Texas and he would return. However, the agent could only book five because of COVID-19. So he decided to stay closer to home.
Even though you can’t see the plexiglass in photos, it does make some aspects of the job more difficult.
Santa said he misses interacting with the children. One of his favorite poses is when he pretends to nap when holding a sleeping baby.
“I take off my glasses,” he said. “The parents love that.”
The plexiglass also makes it a little more difficult to hear the children, especially the quieter ones.
“I’m glad this came through,” Santa said. “And they hired me for the mall, and the people at the mall were progressive enough to do the globe so I can be Santa.”
Amanda Jenkins of Twin Falls said photos with Santa has been a family tradition for the past six years. Her two children took Santa photos with her sister’s two children.
Jenkins was pleased with the pictures, despite the plexiglass and social distancing.
“You could tell a little bit but overall it was good,” Jenkins said. “We can look and see how 2020 was different. It didn’t seem to phase them at all. They were just excited to see Santa.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.