Try 1 month for 99¢
Jim Gentry

Gentry

 COURTESY OF JIM GENTRY

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Historical Society will host Jim Gentry with his presentation “Twin Falls Booms: 1915-1916” at 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the museum which is located in the Union School Building on U.S. Highway 30 between Twin Falls and Filer.

Gentry will discuss local business, industry and economic growth, how it happened and what changed. Learn about advancements made during the early years of the Magic Valley.

Admission is free. For more information, call 208-751-1165.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments