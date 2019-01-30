TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Historical Society will host Jim Gentry with his presentation “Twin Falls Booms: 1915-1916” at 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the museum which is located in the Union School Building on U.S. Highway 30 between Twin Falls and Filer.
Gentry will discuss local business, industry and economic growth, how it happened and what changed. Learn about advancements made during the early years of the Magic Valley.
Admission is free. For more information, call 208-751-1165.
