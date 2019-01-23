Try 1 month for 99¢
Twin Falls County Historical Museum

The Twin Falls County Historical Museum is pictured in June 2017.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Historical Society will host Brian Olmstead and his presentation about the tunnels in the canal system at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the museum.

The museum is in the Union School Building on U.S. Highway 30 between Twin Falls and Filer.

Irrigation was the name of the game in early Twin Falls County, and the canal system became quite successful. After a number of years though, the problem was getting water out of the fields. Find out how the problem was solved and how it’s working to this day.

Admission is free. You may want to bring your own folding chair as this has become a popular event.

For more information, call 208-736-4675.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments