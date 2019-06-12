GOODING — The Gooding County Historical Society will offer its second in a series of summer Speaker Nights at 7 p.m. June 19 at the Gooding Historical Museum, 273 Euskadi Lane, beside North Canyon Medical Center. The featured speaker will be Ron James addressing the impact of the Astorians on the early Idaho mining and fur trades.
James is retired from the Twin Falls School District and is an adjunct cultural anthropology instructor at the College of Southern Idaho, and teaches East Asian history at Idaho State University. He received a master’s degree in anthropology from the University of Idaho with a special focus on the historical archaeology of 19th century Chinese gold-mining sites. James’ thesis, “Ruins of a World: Chinese Gold Mining at the Mon-Tung Site in the Snake River Canyon,” was published in 1993 as part of the Interior Department’s Idaho Cultural Resource Series. He has done extensive archaeological and ethnographical research on the Chinese and Japanese immigration experiences in southern Idaho.
James’ interests also include the Astorians, early Idaho mining and the early fur trade period. He also contributed two chapters, “First Encounters” and “Staking a Claim,” to “The Secrets of the Magic Valley and Hagerman’s Remarkable Horse” which was published in 2002 in cooperation with the Hagerman Fossil Council and the Boise State University history department. James is a member of the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission.
