KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts exhibition for “We the People: Protest and Patriotism” will open Friday at the center’s museum, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Open hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. The display will run through Dec. 14.
This visual arts exhibition will offer historical artifacts and works that illuminate the many ways American citizens participate in democracy:
- Pamphlets and books from the collection of the Wolfsonian Museum at Florida International University illustrate the long history of citizens organizing to affect political change, whether in support of workers’ rights or women’s suffrage.
- A poster and other materials made for a series of marches in New York City in support of Soviet Jewry in the 1980s shed light on the role American citizens have played promoting democratic reforms abroad through public demonstrations.
- Deborah Aschheim’s drawings based on photographs and oral histories of protest marches in southern California in the 1960s and 1970s, as well as her drawings of protest participants at events throughout 2017, juxtapose the two movements while inviting viewers to draw comparisons between them.
- Kate Haug also revisits the protests of the 1960s in her project, “News Today,” a consideration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1968 Poor People’s Campaign. A print and a series of embossed matchboxes that she created ask viewers to consider the ways they personally engage in the democratic process.
- The photographs in Paul Shambroom’s project, “Meetings,” document democracy at its most local level — city council meetings in small towns across the U.S.
- A selection of flags from artist Mel Ziegler’s ongoing project, “Flag Exchange” — through which he has exchanged a new flag for an older tattered flag with at least one person in each of the 50 states — illuminates the powerful symbolism of the American flag across the political spectrum.
- In the photographs from his project, “Lincoln Funeral Train,” Eugene Richards traces the path of Abraham Lincoln’s funeral train, which traveled more than 1,600 miles from Washington, D.C., to Springfield, Ill. Richards’ photographs ask viewers to consider how Lincoln’s legacy still resonates today.
- The photographs made by Paul Fusco as he traveled on Robert F. Kennedy’s funeral train from New York City to Washington, D.C. — images of the thousands of Americans who came out to pay their respects as the train made its way south — are a powerful reflection on moments of collective national mourning.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or email information@sunvalleycenter.org or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
