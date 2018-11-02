TWIN FALLS — Joey Bravo can’t bear the thought of someone being unhappy during the holiday season.
He does his part to help with his annual Hip Hop Holiday event.
“It’s the community that does this,” Bravo said. “At the end of the day, that community is why I’m still here.”
The eighth annual Hip Hop Holiday will start at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Avenue, in Twin Falls. The doors open at 8 p.m. The event features hip-hop artists and DJs from the Magic Valley, Boise and Utah. The show is age 15 and up. The price of admission is three non-perishable food items, a new unwrapped toy, $5 donation or twin-sized bedding. All proceeds go to Sleep In Heavenly Peace.
Bravo and Michael Summers started the event as a way to give back to the community that supported their music careers. The event has grown in the number of musicians, audience and especially the number of donations. Last year four shopping carts filled with toys were collected, Bravo said.
“It’s to the point where I get goosebumps when I see everything donated,” Bravo said. “It’s a beautiful feeling.”
Proceeds go to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need. Founder Luke Mickelson was named among the 2018 Top 10 CNN Heroes.
The line-up is L.S.D. aka Joey Bravo, Burnell Washburn, Eleven & DJ Jason D, Dedicated Servers, mic. ill, Freedom Renegades, A.G. -AnyGenre-, Freedom Renegades and special guest AC Delgado.
Boise hip-hop duo Freedom Renegades, consisting of brothers Holistic Meditation and Emcee Monkey D., said that each year Bravo invites new performers to try and keep the show fresh.
“We’re from Jerome and we always want to support the Magic Valley area,” Emcee Monkey D. said.
