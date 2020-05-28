× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Vineyard Lake

Distance: About 2.5 miles

Difficulty: Easy to difficult, depending on how adventurous you’re feeling

Directions: Start at the Garden of Eden truck stop on Idaho Highway 50, north of the Hansen Bridge. (Hint: Many locals still call the truck stop “Travelers’ Oasis.”) Turn west onto 1010 South. After a few curves, the road will become 1000 South. Then it will turn 90 degrees to the right and become 1000 East. Immediately before reaching an overpass, turn left (west) onto 900 South. The paved road will curve a few times before ending at the T formed by a farmer’s dirt road.

Turn left onto the dirt road. After four-tenths of a mile, you’ll spot a wide gap between two fence posts on the right side of the road. A third fence post offset between them allows hikers into a cow pasture while keeping cows from escaping. You’re entering private property; be respectful.

Why make the hike: This short journey has something for everyone. There’s not an enormous amount of elevation so this hike allows those who don’t want to huff and puff find a nice middle ground. For those not afraid of heights, there is a small plank that allows travelers to discover a large waterfall. If scrambling is no big deal, then wanderers can explore another part of the area and find the source of the lake coming out of the canyon wall. In the summertime, hikers are likely to run into swimmers. In the meantime, remember to pack out what you pack in and leave no trace. The BLM designated the lake as an area of critical environmental concern — or ACEC — in 1986 because of its geology, scenic values and several rare species

Pro Photo Tip: Having multiple focal lengths allows for a larger variety of images. When changing lenses remember to always point your camera body toward the ground and away from the wind to keep dust from settling onto your sensor.

NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out. Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009.