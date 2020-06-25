× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Upper Salmon Falls (Fall Hole)

Distance: About 2.5 miles, in and out

Difficulty: Easy

Directions: From Twin Falls take U.S. Highway 30 west toward Hagerman. After crossing the Snake River, turn left onto 3100 East. That road becomes 1000 East. Park when you reach the Owsley Bridge, which is closed to traffic.

Why make the hike: Enter at your own risk. That’s the sign that greets you at the trail head. Water flows can change at a moments notice since the trail puts you right by the Upper Salmon Falls Reservoir. However, if you’re looking for a short stroll to see cascading waterfalls then this hike is for you. The hike itself isn’t much to look at, the beginning is actually a service road. Once you get to the turnabout look for a trail leading through two rock pillars. Head along that trail for a short time and you’ll begin to see the beautiful Upper Salmon Falls, or as some call it, Fall Hole.

Pro Photo Tip: Getting your white balance correct is imperative if you’re not shooting in a RAW format. By changing exposure and color balance photographers can manipulate what time of day the photos appear to have been taken. Learning color theory and Kelvin temperatures can help when blending photographs together. As a matter of ethics photojournalists should always try and get an accurate color balance for news stories. Landscape photographers don’t have those rules.

NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.

Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.