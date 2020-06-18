× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ross Falls, Sawtooth National Forest (South Hills)

Distance: 1/2 mile out and back

Difficulty: Easy, though with elevation gain

Directions: From Kimberly head east on Idaho Highway 30, turn south on Rock Creek Road (3800 East). The turnout for the trail head is 18.5 miles past the Rock Creek General Store.

Why make the hike: With a short elevation gain, this hike has a sweet payoff at the end. Anyone that travels into the South Hills should consider taking a quick detour and make the hike up to Ross Falls. It’s a beautiful waterfall with immaculate views of the South Hills and a footbridge crossing over a small creek.

Pro Photo Tip: Stitching images together allows photographers to get creative with their compositions, giving them the compressed look they seek when using a telephoto lens and the desired field of view they want. When shooting pictures to be stitched together be sure to overlap them about 30% so the software can blend them more accurately.

NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.

Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.