Pillar Falls
Distance: 1 1/4 miles
Difficulty: Moderate, steep
Directions: (Twin Falls County) From Pole Line Road and Eastland Drive North, head east on Pole Line Road East. About a quarter-mile down, you’ll find parking on the north side of the road. If the lot is full, head back and find a spot in the parking lot at the Eastland corner.
Why make the hike: Another beautiful — albeit rugged — way down into the canyon. Plenty of loose rock makes getting to the bottom a bit nerve-wracking, but the views are breathtaking. One of my favorite angles of the Perrine Bridge is from about halfway down. There’s also a lovely waterfall to take pictures of. Once at the bottom, a canopy of trees greets hikers around a sandy area. If water flows are low, hikers may be able to reach Pillar Falls from this point. Regardless of flows, the hike is a fun way to get outside and those making the trip should see plenty to enjoy. I’ve found that this hike is a great way to test your endurance on the way back up as well.
Pro Photo Tip: Try using different lenses while out hiking. Shooting the same scene at different focal lengths will greatly increase the diversity in your photography. I usually leave a longer lens on the camera, because I never know when I’ll see a cool animal in the distance that I might want to photograph.
NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.
