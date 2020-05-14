× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mogensen Trail Distance: About 2.5 miles

Difficulty: Easy, some elevation

Directions: From Twin Falls, take Canyon Springs Road down into the canyon until it forks. Parking will be right in front of you. There is a trail sign and some parking. Beware of traffic and pedestrians as the area can get heavily congested.)

Why make the hike: The Mogensen Trail gives hikers a dose of the outdoors while never leaving Twin Falls. A straight forward hike, the trail delivers breathtaking views of the canyon, waterfalls and a unique perspective of the I.B. Perrine Bridge. Wanderers will encounter all sorts of terrain from rock, dirt, scree and wooden footbridges. Stinging nettle and thistles and grow in thick around the trails, so wear appropriate clothing. Overall, it’s a convenient hike for visitors and long time residents alike and you just might meet a BASE jumper along the way.

Pro Photo Tip: While using the continuous shooting mode is common for sports photographers, it can also be helpful while out on the trail. For example, if you see a beautiful bird of prey, like the turkey vultures that glide through the Snake River Canyon, continuous shooting will help capture more options. Since this hike takes us under the bridge, there’s a chance hikers can get photos of BASE jumpers coming down through the canyon as well. I used this mode while trying to get a cool photo of the American flag waving in the breeze near the landing site, too.

NOTE: Consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.

Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.