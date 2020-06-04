Malad Gorge State Park
Distance: About 2 miles
Difficulty: Easy
Directions: From Twin Falls, take Interstate 84 west, then take the Tuttle Exit (147). Look for signs. Turn left onto 2350 South, then right onto Ritchie Road and you’ll see the entrance sign. (Visitors will want to have a state park pass or pay the entrance fee at the tollbooth.)
Why make the hike: The average traveler may not know a magnificent gorge runs under I-84 near Tuttle. It’s worth checking out Devil’s Washbowl, a 60-foot waterfall with a footbridge nearby. During higher water flows, Woody’s Cove comes alive and multitudes of birds dwell along its canyon walls.
Malad Gorge is one of eight units making up Thousand Springs State Park and is advertised as a six-point self-guided tour. Most of the markers have little more than a turnout and viewpoint, but I was able to do some exploring around their wildlife pond, Woody’s Cove and Devils Washbowl.
Keep in mind that most of these trails are near the edge of a canyon so keep children under a watchful eye and pets on a leash. The park contains a beautiful picnic and play area, so pack a lunch and enjoy one of Idaho’s great state parks. Unlike Box Canyon, there is no trail down into the canyon. You’ll have to enjoy the views from above.
Pro Photo Tip: Hyperfocal distance can play a large role in landscape photography. Given a focal length and an aperture value, I can find out exactly how much of my scene will be in focus using my PhotoPills app. This helps determine if I need to focus stack the scene I’m shooting. (I’ll address focus-stacking another time.) Basically, knowing my hyperfocal distance tells me how much of my foreground will be in focus all the way to infinity. For more information check out this tutorial. https://bit.ly/3ev60eV
NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Hiking the Magic Valley, Malad Gorge State Park
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.