Little City of Rocks
Distance: About 3.5 miles (to waterfall and back)
Difficulty: Moderate (small creek crossings, possibly some scrambling)
Directions: From Gooding, head north on Idaho Highway 46 for 14 miles. Look for signage and turn west. There are two parking areas. The first is good for low clearance vehicles. The second one, about a mile up, is directly at the trailhead but oftentimes requires a higher clearance and four-wheel drive.
Why make the hike: Almost immediately after setting foot on the trail, I thought to myself this would be the near-perfect place to shoot night photography. That alone is why I would make the trek out to the Little City of Rocks. If that's not in your wheelhouse then there is still plenty to see and enjoy. I counted about 12 small creek crossings along the way to an epic little three-tier waterfall at about 1 3/4 miles in. The surrounding spires took me back to the days of Billy the Kid and the Wild West. Basically, the Little City of Rocks felt like Idaho's version of Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park.
Pro Photo Tip: Wear waterproof boots to make crossing the creek easier and you'll also be able to make photos in the creek and use the water as a leading line throughout the hike.
NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.
