Eagle Loop, South Hills
Distance: 2.4 miles
Difficulty: Easy
Directions: From Kimberly head east on Idaho Highway 30, turn south on Rock Creek Road (3800 East). One half mile past Magic Mountain Ski Area turn west into Pettit Campground and park. The Eagle Loop trail head is immediately to the left.
Why make the hike: Eagle Loop has been an annual hike for me since 2011. It’s mellow elevation gain and beautiful scenery make it a great hike for the whole family. And at just shy of 2.5 miles, it’s an ideal outing that won’t take all day. After breaking through the forest walls, hikers are treated to beautiful vistas of the South Hills. There’s seating too, so consider packing a lunch to enjoy the sun. On the way down, the forest envelops the landscape again and the sounds of birds flutter overhead. Since the trail head is in a campground, I’ll often pay the $8 fee and spend the night as well.
Pro Photo Tip: Focus stacking is when using a tripod I’ll take two, sometimes three photos of the same scene, but with different focus points selected. One will have the foreground in focus and the other has the background sharp. Then in Photoshop I’ll combine the two photos using layer masks. Now I have a photo with acceptable sharpness throughout the entire frame.
NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Hiking the Magic Valley, Eagle Loop
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.
