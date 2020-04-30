Cauldron Linn (Caldron Linn, Star Falls)
Distance: 1/2 Mile
Difficulty: Easy
Directions: From Interstate 84 take exit 188 and travel south on Valley Road. Turn left onto 1000 East, and one mile later turn right onto 1900 South (also known as Murtaugh Road) until you get to 4575 East Then follow the signs. To make it all the way down, a vehicle with high clearance is suggested. Otherwise, there is some parking near the midway point of the grade into the canyon.
Why make the hike: As others often mention, not much has changed in the area since the Hunt party took on Star Falls back in 1811. With water flows constantly changing, the ‘cauldron’ always takes on a different look. Pair that with different times of day, and the view is always something new. The hike is short, but there is plenty of trail to roam around on near the edge of the canyon wall. I’ve explored all around the area and there are plenty of ways to increase that 1/2 mile hike distance I posted at the top of this article. While I’ve often found myself there at sunset, sunrise would be a beautiful time to approach the falls as the sun would be coming up behind it. Try packing a lunch and go enjoy one of the most tumultuous waterfalls in the Magic Valley.
Pro Photo Tip: Keep your ISO low in order to keep noise (imperfections that are the digital version of film grain in the image) down. It might be difficult to see on a small screen, but if you get an image you really enjoy and want to print big, then noise will quickly become a factor in the quality of your print.
NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Hiking the Magic Valley, Cauldron Linn stirs the senses
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.
