Why make the hike: The hike is all uphill, but it’s a short hill. If you still have some gas in the tank and want to explore farther, then, by all means, keep going up. At the time of this hike, there was a cairns garden (cairns are human-made stacks of rocks) overlooking the canyon. Eyeing a vague trail, we wandered east passing other massive rock formations along the way. We stopped near the edge and looked up the canyon that we had driven through and made some photos. We headed back to the Balanced Rock for sunset photos, keeping our conversations with others at a distance.