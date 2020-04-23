Distance: About 1 mile (while exploring near the rock)
Difficulty: Moderate, steep incline and a small section of scrambling
Directions: In Twin Falls County, drive west on 3700 North. It’ll turn into Balanced Rock Road. Follow that about 1.5 miles and there will be parking on the north side of the road.
Why make the hike: The hike is all uphill, but it’s a short hill. If you still have some gas in the tank and want to explore farther, then, by all means, keep going up. At the time of this hike, there was a cairns garden (cairns are human-made stacks of rocks) overlooking the canyon. Eyeing a vague trail, we wandered east passing other massive rock formations along the way. We stopped near the edge and looked up the canyon that we had driven through and made some photos. We headed back to the Balanced Rock for sunset photos, keeping our conversations with others at a distance.
Pro Photo Tip: Closing down the F-stop on your camera will give the sun a starburst effect. Try f16 for starters and open up or close down the aperture for the desired appearance.
NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Hiking the Magic Valley, Balanced Rock
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.