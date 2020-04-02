Hiking in the social distance: Auger Falls — notorious whitewater just a heartbeat away

Auger Falls
Distance: About 4 miles
Difficulty: Easy
Directions: From Blue Lakes Boulevard North at the north end of Twin Falls, turn west onto Canyon Springs Road and take it down into the Snake River Canyon. At the road’s end, you’ll find a trailhead parking lot at the park gate. From there, you will need to hike or bike into the falls.
Why make the hike: Being able to get my hiking boots dusty within 20 minutes of leaving my apartment is a huge benefit to living in the Magic Valley. The Auger Falls loop is one of the closest hikes to Twin Falls proper, allowing for a nice view of the famous I.B. Perrine Memorial Bridge as well as Auger Falls itself. The trail leads hikers, mountain bikers, trail runners and the like along a path steeped in history. Along the way, wanderers will see the old Urie homestead, remnants of a mining operation and the washed-out Interstate Bridge.
Pro Photo Tip: Take a travel tripod and neutral density filter to allow for slower shutter speeds in order to create those smooth creamy water flow images.
NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.
