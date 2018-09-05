TWIN FALLS — Light pollution seems like something that only concerns avid stargazers, but it has consequence for humans, wildlife and the climate.
To start a discussion on light pollution, the Herrett Center will host Betsy Mizell as part of the Herrett Forum lectures.
Mizell, the community engagement associate for the Idaho Conservation League, said that light pollution is an issue that connects us all.
Mizell gained a passion for dark skies when she moved to Idaho five years ago and saw how many stars were in the sky. She said she knew that she had to protect that sight.
“People are starting to check in and realize we’ve lost our sky to light,” she said.
Chris Anderson, the observatory coordinator at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science, said that a lack of darkness disturbs natural circadian rhythms. Artificial light at night can increase risks for obesity, depression, sleep disorders, diabetes and more.
“The obvious need for light at night is so we can see where we are going,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t really make sense why we would put light into the sky.”
“Unlike other forms of pollution, this disappears with the flick of a switch,” Anderson said.
Mizell will talk about how Idaho Conservation League is combating the excessive use of artificial light, as well as how others can get involved. The forum will also offer the chance to learn about the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, a region of 1,416 square miles in the Sawtooth Mountains.
The reserve is the 12th dark sky reserve worldwide and the first in the nation. Idaho Dark Sky was a result of planning efforts by city and county leaders, local businesses and organizations, and public land managers to keep the night sky clean.
The Herrett Forum is a monthly series of presentations aimed at educating the public.
The Herrett Forum lecture starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Herrett Center for Arts & Science. The Herrett Forum lecture is free and open to all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.