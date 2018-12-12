TWIN FALLS — The Herrett Center for Arts & Science is collaborating on a project with Mrs. Bengoechea’s third-grade class from Perrine Elementary School. The students will create their own imaginary animal while the Herrett Center seeks local artists who are willing to take a student’s artwork and recreate it from the adult perspective.
Student art will be displayed in the Herrett Center next to the artists’ renderings. An opening reception will allow students, artists and the public to meet and view the finished pieces of art. At the conclusion of the show, the artists’ work will be given to the students. The date of the reception will be determined in the spring.
Restrictions:
- Artwork must be submitted to the Herrett Center by March 1.
- Artists who participate will be donating their time, materials and final art piece to this project — with no expectations of compensation from the College of Southern Idaho, the Herrett Center for Arts & Science or the Twin Falls School District.
Guidelines:
- All mediums are welcome
- 2D art should be no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches
- Check with Joey Heck or Kindy Combe for restrictions on 3D artwork size.
- Art provided must be appropriate for young children.
For more information, call Combe or Heck at 208-733-9554.
