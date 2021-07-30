Here are all the winners of the 2021 Magic Valley Art & Soul

In the Professionally Judged Two-Dimensional Category, recognized with the Honorable Mention award: Hailey, ID artist Christopher Brown for his 4’ x 5’ drawing entry titled As Winter Fades. The award for 1st Place in the Two-Dimensional Division and $1,000 was given to Boise, ID artist Marne Elmore, for her 42” x 100” printmaking entry titled Sturgeon.

In the Three-Dimensional Category, the judges recognized two entries with the Honorable Mention award the judges recognized Twin Falls, ID artist Jim Woods for his 18” x 9” ceramic entry titled Salmon Frenzy. The award for 1st Place in the Three-Dimensional Division and $1,000 was given to Boise, Idaho artist Michael Cordell for his 10’ x 20’ untitled sculpture.

New categories added to the 11th annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley were Original Art Quilt, Pastel and Mural. The contest rules accommodate for low entry in categories. The rules stipulate that a $1,000 prize would be awarded if ten or more artists entered that category. Categories with at least five entries were awarded $500. Nine of the 18 categories fell below the 10-entry requirement to receive $1,000. Those nine category winners will receive $500. The category Sculpture, 3ft and under did not have the minimum number of entries to receive a prize.

Winners in each category