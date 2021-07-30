Here are all the winners of the 2021 Magic Valley Art & Soul

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council announced the winners of the 11th Annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley on Thursday.
Part of the Art in the Park festivities, the Art & Soul Awards Ceremony was July 23 in Twin Falls City Park. The 11th anniversary saw the third largest number of participants in the main contest with 199 entries, and 91 children registered in the Youth Contest. Last year there were 201 entries in the main contest, and in 2019 there were 202 entries in the main contest All artwork was showcased in 97 venues in Twin Falls.
Art & Soul of the Magic Valley is a city-wide art contest and arts appreciation event awarded $40,000 in prize money. Major Supporters of this year’s contest are Times-News, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Magic Valley Mall, Premier Autogroup, Colliers International, College of Southern Idaho Foundation, Idaho Central Credit Union, Middlekauff Auto Mall, Art Guild of the Magic Valley, Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Twin Falls and Five Fish Press.
Youth Category
Pioneer Federal Credit Union and the Magic Valley Mall sponsored the 8th Annual Youth Category. All student-entries were showcased at the Magic Valley Mall. Chosen by public vote, the winners are:
Elementary Grades K-2 Division – Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: Quinn McKee, Xavier Charter School; 3RD Place winner and recipient of $50: Loinel Sojka, Morningside Elementary School; 2ND Place winner and recipient of $75: Quincy Godfrey, Homeschool; and 1ST Place winner and recipient of $100: Evelyn Fluckiger, Homeschool.
Elementary Grades 3-5 Division – Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: Daniel Fluckiger, Homeschool; 3RD Place winner and recipient of $50: Dakota Bennett, Harrison Elementary School; 2ND Place winner and recipient of $100: Scout Heatwole, Stricker Elementary School; and 1ST Place winner and recipient of $200: Brody Higley, Popplewell Elementary School
Middle School Division – Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: Cameron Hilverda, Xavier Charter School; 3RD Place winner and recipient of $75: Nolan Godfrey, Homeschool; 2ND Place winner and recipient of $150: Mylee Reid, Kimberly Middle School; and 1ST Place winner and recipient of $300: Bailey Robison, Kimberly Middle School
High School Division – Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: Eliza Lee, Homeschool; 3RD Place winner and recipient of $75: Vanessa Pires, Wendell High School; 2ND Place winner and recipient of $150: Hannah Aguirre, Twin Falls High School; and tied for 1ST Place winner and recipients of $300: Reece Garey, Kimberly High School and Gage Carter, Kimberly High School.
Professionally Judged Competition
Artists entered in the main contest were invited to enter the Professionally Judged Competition. The judge was Stephanie Werntz. Stephanie currently runs two Art in Medicine programs in Boise, Idaho. One is hospital based at Saint Alphonsus Hospital, and the other is community based at the Treasure Valley YMCA, for people living with cancer or neurological disorders. Both programs are patterned after The Creative Center at University Settlement in New York City, and embrace their philosophy of, “Medicine cures the body, but ART heals the spirit!” Her workshops include any medium she can make work, including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, fiber arts, jewelry making, glass fusing, etc.
In the Professionally Judged Two-Dimensional Category, recognized with the Honorable Mention award: Hailey, ID artist Christopher Brown for his 4’ x 5’ drawing entry titled As Winter Fades. The award for 1st Place in the Two-Dimensional Division and $1,000 was given to Boise, ID artist Marne Elmore, for her 42” x 100” printmaking entry titled Sturgeon.
In the Three-Dimensional Category, the judges recognized two entries with the Honorable Mention award the judges recognized Twin Falls, ID artist Jim Woods for his 18” x 9” ceramic entry titled Salmon Frenzy. The award for 1st Place in the Three-Dimensional Division and $1,000 was given to Boise, Idaho artist Michael Cordell for his 10’ x 20’ untitled sculpture.
New categories added to the 11th annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley were Original Art Quilt, Pastel and Mural. The contest rules accommodate for low entry in categories. The rules stipulate that a $1,000 prize would be awarded if ten or more artists entered that category. Categories with at least five entries were awarded $500. Nine of the 18 categories fell below the 10-entry requirement to receive $1,000. Those nine category winners will receive $500. The category Sculpture, 3ft and under did not have the minimum number of entries to receive a prize.
Winners in each category
ACRYLIC: Honorable Mention was awarded to Selena Garcia, Bliss, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – ACRYLIC – Rick Kuhn, Twin Falls, ID.
CERAMIC: Honorable Mention was awarded to Mayumi Kiefer, Twin Falls, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – CERAMICS – Jim Woods, Twin Falls, ID.
DIGITAL: Honorable Mention was awarded to Cindy Churchman, Jerome, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – DIGITAL – Ron Yates, Twin Falls, ID.
DRAWING: Honorable Mention was awarded to Judy VanDellen, Twin Falls, ID; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – DRAWING – Kathy Lily Field, Buhl, ID.
FIBER: Honorable Mention was awarded to Trisha Chubbs, Twin Falls, ID; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – FIBER – Roseanne Anderson, Cheney, WA.
GLASS: Honorable Mention was awarded to Sandy Swope, Twin Falls; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – GLASS – Shahab Fakhr, Twin Falls, ID.
MIXED MEDIA: Honorable Mention was awarded to Shena Bingham, Buhl, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – MIXED MEDIA – Connie Wood, Hagerman, ID.
MURAL: Honorable Mention was awarded to Lydia Hernandez, Boise, ID; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – MURAL – Jason Hicks, Twin Falls, ID.
ORIGINAL ART QUILT: Honorable Mention was awarded to Julie Stadtherr, Twin Falls, ID; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – ORIGINAL ART QUILT – Carmen Sidlaruk, Twin Falls, ID.
OIL: Honorable Mention was awarded to Leon Smith, Twin Falls, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – OIL – Virgia West, Mountain Home, ID.
PASTEL: Honorable Mention was awarded to Ron Hicks, Twin Falls, ID; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – PASTEL – Jill Storey, Boise, ID.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Honorable Mention was awarded to Marta Moyle, Heyburn, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – PHOTOGRAPHY – Jerry Dodds, Twin Falls, ID.
PRINTMAKING: Honorable Mention was awarded to Angela Batchelor, Twin Falls, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – PRINTMAKING – Laurel Macdonald, Boise, ID;
QUILT: Honorable Mention was awarded to Robin Schenk, Twin Falls ID; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – QUILT – Cynthia England, Dickinson, TX.
SCULPTURE, OVER 3 FEET: Honorable Mention was awarded to Michael Cordell, Boise, ID; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – SCULPTURE, OVER 3 FEET– Khiyam Zahroun, Twin Falls, ID.
WATERMEDIA: Honorable Mention was awarded to Leslie Lambert, Twin Falls, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – WATERMEDIA – Connie Pepper, Twin Falls, ID.
WEARABLE: Honorable Mention was awarded to Mike Metzler, Twin Falls, ID; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – WEARABLE – Paula Brown Sinclair, Twin Falls, ID.
WOODWORK: Honorable Mention was awarded to Robert Jackman, Filer, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – WOODWORK – Rickey Highland, Twin Falls, ID.
From the 97 Venue locations, the public voted for their two favorite Venues. The People’s Choice Venue Award for Venue – 2 or Fewer Artists was St. Vincent de Paul. The award for People’s Choice Venue – 3 or More Artists was Premier Autogroup, who showcased 22 artists.
There was a tie for the Art & Soul 4th Place award. Winners and recipients of $750 each – Christopher Brown, Hailey, ID, who was sponsored by Jason and Nikki Halverson and showcased at Middlekauff Ford; and Jeffro Uitto, from Tokeland, WA and was sponsored by Kim and Buck Syth. His 75” x 46” sculpture entry is titled Saddle Seat Bust. His venue was Webb Landscape.
Sponsored by Fran and Al Frost, the Art & Soul 3rd Place winner and recipient of $3,000 – Kay Taylor Affleck, from Paul, ID, for her 23” x 31” pastel entry titled Molly. Her venue was Premier Autogroup.
Sponsored by Mason Taylor Art, the Art & Soul 2nd Place winner and recipient of $6,000 is Mason Taylor, from Kimberly, ID, for his 4’ x 8’ sculpture title Leo. His venue was Koto Brewing Co.
The 11th Annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley Grand Prize winner and recipient of $12,000 is Twin Falls, ID artist Floyd Drown, for his 18” x 36” oil painting entry titled Misty Crossing. His sponsor was Judy and Mike Youngman and his venue was Premier Autogroup.