KETCHUM — Different musical acts are recording sessions in the living room of Ernest Hemingway’s home in Ketchum for the Hemingway House Sessions.
The aim of the project is to connect touring musicians with local sites. The recordings are a collaboration between the Sun Valley Center for the Arts and The Community Library. There will be 16 acts in total.
The Hemingway House Session recordings will be released as individual songs and will be posted on YouTube, Vimeo and Instagram; they can be found on both the Community Library and Sun valley Center for the Arts websites.
The first video, The Sweet Remains, “Howling Wolf” will be released on Nov. 18. The other videos will be released every two weeks on Mondays.
The videos are worked on by Dark to Light Productions, a video company based in Hailey. Local filmmakers Todd Soliday and Lea Warshawski of Inflatable Film created animations for each session.
The collaborative project began as a conversation in 2018 between the two non-profit organizations. The decision was to invite musicians to record in the house that Hemingway lived in from 1959 to 1961.
