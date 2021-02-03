Help support food pantries during Artists Against Hunger

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft have partnered with the College of Southern Idaho, Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls high schools and local ceramics artists to host Artists Against Hunger, inside the Full Moon Gallery.

Artists Against Hunger, an initiative to help feed local students, will be Feb. 4 – 27 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Ceramics students and professionals have donated handmade bowls and mugs to raise funds for the food pantries at College of Southern Idaho, Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls high schools.

Sponsored in part by Five Fish Press and the Times-News, participants can select a bowl or a mug and receive a coupon for a free bowl of soup from one of our participating restaurants: Chick-fil-A, Elevation 486, Guppies Hot Rod Grille 2.0, Milner’s Gate or Rosti Express.

During this special event, MVAC is open Tuesdays – Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information call 734-ARTS (2787) or visit the Full Moon Gallery online at MagicValleyArtsCouncil.info.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0