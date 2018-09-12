Mary Kay Henson tries to get a good walk in every week.
She walks to the Evel Knievel jump site. Henson isn’t an intense athlete, but the walk helps keep her healthy and it keeps her ready for Rim2Rim.
Rim2Rim is a 7.6-mile race with a 6 percent incline that starts at the Blue Lakes Country Club, climbs out of the Snake River Canyon, goes across the Perrine Bridge and near the Twin Falls Visitors Center, then back into the canyon and ends at the country club with a luncheon.
For those worried that it may be too intense, a half race is offered.
“You don’t have to be in tip-top shape to do it,” Henson said. “By the end, everybody is out of breath.”
Habitat for Humanity has hosted the event for 12 of the event’s 41 years. Rim2Rim is Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley’s major community awareness and fundraising event. In the past, the number of participants have reached close to 500, said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Linda Fleming.
The group is working on its 51st home for a family in Jerome, she said. This project comes with the added challenge is building a road before construction of the house can begin. Fleming said money made from Rim2Rim will go into funding the road.
“This year it’s a race for homes and roads,” Fleming said. “It’s not just helping one person, it’s helping the Magic Valley.”
Tickets are $45 for a full race and $35 for a half race. Rim2Rim starts at 8:30 a.m., the half race starts at 9:30 a.m., this Saturday starting at Blue Lakes Country Club. Tickets can be purchased at bluecirclesports.com.
