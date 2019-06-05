KETCHUM — The Argyros Performing Arts Center will kick off its summer season Saturday with a concert by Joshy Soul & the Cool at 120 Main St. S, Ketchum. Local favorite Lounge on Fire will be the opening act.
Joshua Strauther — Joshy Soul — is a soul singer, keyboardist, songwriter, producer and music director. He has played behind many artists and is now the front man of his own solo project which has opened for artists like the Roots, Nick Waterhouse, Haley Reinhart and more.
Influenced by Little Richard, Otis Redding and Stevie Wonder, Joshy Soul and his seven-piece band bring a smooth yet electrifying energy and sound to the stage. His vintage soul style includes James Brown dance moves backed by a cranking horn section.
Joshy Soul & The Cool play original funk, soul, R&B and Motown with a smooth groovin’ sound reminiscent of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready for a real cool, funky night.
Prices are $20 for general admission and $10 available for 25-year-olds and younger. To purchase tickets, call 808-343-2377 or email margaret@theargyros.org or go to theargyros.org.
Another event in June will be a screening of “The Ataxian” on June 15, a fundraiser to benefit the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance. The Argyros will also host the 22nd annual Sun Valley Wellness Festival June 28 to July 1.
The Argyros’ events schedule and website event calendar are continuously updated with new information and events. Artists and dates are subject to change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.