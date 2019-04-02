Try 3 months for $3
Logan Johnson

Boise native Logan Johnson performs on 'American Idol.'

 COURTESY ABC/Eric McCandless

Things are getting real on “American Idol” — and really interesting if you live in Idaho.

Singer Logan Johnson, who grew up in Boise and graduated from Centennial High School, grabbed attention earlier this month by surviving the Hollywood Week rounds on “Idol.” He was among 40 contestants who advanced to competition in Hawaii.

On Sunday night’s show filmed at Disney Aulani, Johnson rocked the judges again. He sang Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” to a cheering crowd. And when he suddenly switched to singing in Spanish, it seemed to blow judge Katy Perry’s mind.

“HE’S FROM BOISE, IDAHO!” she shouted to judge Luke Bryan, in a funny moment that someone probably needs to turn into an internet meme.

“This Boise, Idaho, stud muffin is making that audience swoon with his Spanish!” Perry tweeted.

“I really hope I did enough to make it through the next round,” Johnson said afterward, “because I would love to do this stuff every day.”

The judges green-lighted Johnson. He’s now among the final 20 contestants. As Johnson hugged his family, host Ryan Seacrest reminded us that winning is an actual possibility for this Idaho-raised kid.

“This could be the next ‘American Idol’ right here,” he said, waving his finger at Johnson.

“American Idol” airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.

