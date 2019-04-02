Things are getting real on “American Idol” — and really interesting if you live in Idaho.
Singer Logan Johnson, who grew up in Boise and graduated from Centennial High School, grabbed attention earlier this month by surviving the Hollywood Week rounds on “Idol.” He was among 40 contestants who advanced to competition in Hawaii.
On Sunday night’s show filmed at Disney Aulani, Johnson rocked the judges again. He sang Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” to a cheering crowd. And when he suddenly switched to singing in Spanish, it seemed to blow judge Katy Perry’s mind.
“HE’S FROM BOISE, IDAHO!” she shouted to judge Luke Bryan, in a funny moment that someone probably needs to turn into an internet meme.
“This Boise, Idaho, stud muffin is making that audience swoon with his Spanish!” Perry tweeted.
This Boise Idaho stud muffin 😍 is making that audience swoon with his Spanish! @LoganKJohnson #americanidol— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 1, 2019
“I really hope I did enough to make it through the next round,” Johnson said afterward, “because I would love to do this stuff every day.”
The judges green-lighted Johnson. He’s now among the final 20 contestants. As Johnson hugged his family, host Ryan Seacrest reminded us that winning is an actual possibility for this Idaho-raised kid.
“This could be the next ‘American Idol’ right here,” he said, waving his finger at Johnson.
“American Idol” airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.