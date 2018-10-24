RUPERT — Idaho Public Television will air a new “Idaho Experience” that brings a historical Idaho writer to life.
“We Sagebrush Folks: Annie Pike Greenwood’s Idaho” will be broadcast at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. After airing, the show will be available to view online at video.idahoptv.org.
Idaho Public Television also invites the public to attend a free showing of the documentary from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St., Rupert. Following the screening, producer Marcia Franklin will lead a Q & A session.
Register to attend at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwatuFbG0NN5EfNzM1oZrPLw93Sw_rBXEt-k7UTzr4WxfdiA/viewform.
Greenwood penned “We Sagebrush Folks” as a chronicle of her struggles as a farmer’s wife and teacher in the early 1900s in Hazelton. Published in 1934, the memoir follows the often grueling lives of farmers and their families in the newly irrigated “Eden” of southern Idaho. Greenwood’s writing describes concerns rarely discussed until recent decades, including depression and abuse. It also contains beautiful passages about Idaho.
The book was hailed by the New York Times as “one of the most poignant portrayals yet made of the thankless lives of toil, the hard fates and heroic spirits of the farm women of the West.”
