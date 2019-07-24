{{featured_button_text}}
Art around the Commons

Sarah Lynn Crawford contributed her art to downtown revitalization Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Urban Renewal Agency Arts Committee has announced a call to artists for additional electrical box wraps in downtown Twin Falls. Selected art submissions will either be reproduced on vinyl wraps that are adhered directly to the electrical boxes or painted directly on the electrical boxes by the artists with appropriate exterior materials.

The call is open to all artists in the Magic Valley who create two-dimensional artwork. Artists from all cultural, ethnic and economic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. There is no entry fee.

Applicants should supply up to five photographs of their artwork along with their name, the title of each image, its medium, date of the work, dimensions and/or a short description.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Aug. 2. Email digital jpeg images to Perri Gardner at perrigardner@gmail.com.

A selection panel made up of representatives of the city of Twin Falls and the project committee will review all submissions. Selection criteria will include artistic quality, innovation, timelessness and suitability.

Artists will be paid up to $500 for a full wrap or up to $250 for a half-wrap. All final awards offered are up to the selection committee’s discretion.

