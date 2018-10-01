TWIN FALLS — A ghostly specter, perfectly resembling the vengeful ghost from “The Ring,” dark hair covering her face and black rings around her eyes, stands waiting for instructions.
She will be told where the best position is to frighten passers-by.
“I bleed black and orange,” Chelsie Skroback said. “I always get scared and I wanted to turn that around and do the scaring.”
This is Skroback’s first year as an actor with the Idaho Haunted Swamp, but it’s the Haunted Swamp’s 10th anniversary. It all started as the Haunted Forest at Magic Mountain as a fundraiser for volunteer ski patrol and ski school instructors.
Co-owners Suzette Miller and Gary Miller have been working on this since the middle of summer. The scare-filled course now runs more than a mile and has 60 actors.
The Haunted Swamp is always changing. Gary Miller said they switch out old props and sets so nobody gets used to the experience.
“Every year this improves, it grows,” he said. “We want to make this experience more than what people think they are buying.”
Despite the creepy creatures outward appearance, the Haunted Swamp is a family-friendly place. Families work together to bring frights.
“This is a family environment,” said Mike Stowell, head of security. “We want everyone to have a good time.”
Stowell’s son Austin said that last year he scared someone so badly that they peed their pants — the peak of anyone’s horror career.
Shara Stowell will be portraying a creepy observer in a rocking chair, watching, waiting to possibly pounce.
She said that every thrill is planned, with actors knowing different ways to scare participants. There are multiple “scares” that the actors must be aware of. There are silent scares that lurk in the background only to build tension. Or there’s the classic jump scare. All of the actors know the part that they play and when the opportune time to scare is.
Even though the acting is frightening, it’s the designs that will really send chills down your spine.
Make-up artist Jeremy Fechner is the one to blame for all of the nightmare-inducing designs. He is a self-taught make-up artist and has been with the Haunted Swamp for five years. Each year he tries to apply new techniques to the designs.
Fechner draws tiny designs. Some of his work won’t be noticed by the average audience member, but it doesn’t stop him from continuing his art.
“People don’t realize how hard makeup is until they have to do it,” Fechner said.
This is Cambry Smith’s third year as a makeup artist and actor in the Haunted Swamp.
“There is an adrenaline here,” Smith said. “It’s when you don’t get to be yourself.”
